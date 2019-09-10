Suspect Arrested in Deadly Shooting Outside Rancho Cordova Birthday Party

RANCHO CORDOVA — The suspect in Saturday’s deadly shooting outside of a Rancho Cordova restaurant has been arrested.

Faron Mello, 37 (Credit: Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office)

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office reports Faron Mello is suspected of shooting a man who was at a birthday celebration with family and friends at a Lincoln Village Drive restaurant. The man was outside in the parking lot when he was shot.

A woman drove the shooting victim to a hospital, where he died.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office announced Mello’s arrest. The 37-year-old is in custody in Oregon and will be transported to back to Sacramento County, where he will be booked into the Main Jail.

Investigators are still trying to uncover a motive in the case.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office has yet to release the identity of the victim.

