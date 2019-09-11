2nd Annual 9/11 Packathon Event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

United States Navy Veteran and Move America Forward outreach coordinator Scott Raab along with United States Army Sergeant First Class Michael Gonzales are in the studio with Simone to discuss the 2nd Annual 9/11 Packathon.

The 9/11 Packathon aims to ship 911 care packages to the troops still fighting on the front lines in Afghanistan and Iraq. Volunteers will be shoulder to shoulder with our nation’s bravest defenders assembling and shipping care packages that will be shipped to the front lines.