7 New Speed Lumps Planned for Half-Mile Stretch of Freeport Boulevard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Soon, seven speed lumps could be added along a half-mile stretch of Freeport Boulevard between 4th Avenue and Broadway.

Bill Phipps is one of the homeowners along Freeport who signed a petition begging the city for something else besides the commute to slow cars down.

"Just a lot of speeding, you know,” he told FOX40. “It's pretty dangerous. I see people driving around this corner here that have almost hit me."

The speed limit through the area is supposed to be 25 mph.

"I’ve seen people do probably up to 60. I've seen more and more,” Phipps said. “I mean, the other night somebody was drag racing around the entire neighborhood and doing donuts over here. They were doing probably over 100, it sounded like."

The changes planned for Freeport are part of a $95,000 city-wide speed lump effort funded through the Vision Zero Program.

While some think what council members could soon vote into existence will be a hassle, others wish there were more lumps in the works.

“People have got to slow down, it’s ridiculous," Phipps said. "They're going to eventually kill somebody."

The project could start next month.