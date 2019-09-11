At-Home Science Experiments With Mr. Science

Posted 12:39 PM, September 11, 2019, by

Adam and Mae are in the kitchen with Jason Lindsey, better known as Mr. Science with Hooked on Science, having some fun with a few cool and easy science experiments.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.