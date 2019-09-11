SAN QUENTIN, CA - MARCH 13: In this handout photo provided by California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, staff members dismantle the death row lethal injection facility at San Quentin State Prison on March 13, 2019 in San Quentin, California. California Governor Gavin Newsom announced today a moratorium on California's death penalty. California has 737 people on death row, the largest death row population in the United States. (Photo by California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via Getty Images)
California Continues Death Penalty Trials Despite Moratorium
SACRAMENTO (AP) — California’s Supreme Court has refused to block death penalty cases from continuing during Gov. Gavin Newsom’s moratorium on executions.
The justices on Wednesday rejected defense attorneys’ arguments that jurors can’t realistically gauge the seriousness of imposing a death sentence if they think it’s never actually going to be carried out.
Newsom halted executions in March for as long as he remains governor. But the death penalty remains on the books and courts have been proceeding on the assumption that executions may one day resume.
Attorneys for two men separately facing trials in multiple slayings argued that it would be unfair to expect jurors to consider what for now are merely hypothetical sentences.
Prosecutors say defense attorneys in essence asked the state’s high court to abolish the death penalty.