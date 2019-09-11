Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Harvest Home Animal Sanctuary's Rescue Readers Program provides free interactive reading opportunities every month for San Joaquin County youth in partnership with the Stockton-San Joaquin County Public Library System. Currently, our program is featured at various library locations in Stockton and beyond. Rescued animals from our organization visit local libraries every month. Children have the opportunity to read to our "ambassador animals" and to learn about humane animal care during each library visit.