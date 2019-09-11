Toxic Algae Found in Camden Park Lakes in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE — Lakes in the Camden Passage neighborhood of Elk Grove have tested positive for blue-green algae.

The lakes are at Camden Park near the intersection of Elk Grove Florin and Bond roads.

The same algae is responsible for killing several dogs in the past months across the nation. It can also be harmful to people.

Officials with Cosumnes CSD Parks and Recreation are warning the public to avoid contact with the water and keep dogs on leashes near the lakes.

Signs have also been posted at the lakes.

Tests will be conducted each week.

38.426584 -121.382036