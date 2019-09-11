Toxic Algae Found in Camden Park Lakes in Elk Grove

Posted 7:54 PM, September 11, 2019, by

ELK GROVE — Lakes in the Camden Passage neighborhood of Elk Grove have tested positive for blue-green algae.

(Photo by Cosumnes CSD Parks and Recreation)

The lakes are at Camden Park near the intersection of Elk Grove Florin and Bond roads.

The same algae is responsible for killing several dogs in the past months across the nation. It can also be harmful to people.

Officials with Cosumnes CSD Parks and Recreation are warning the public to avoid contact with the water and keep dogs on leashes near the lakes.

Signs have also been posted at the lakes.

Tests will be conducted each week.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 38.426584 by -121.382036.

Blue-Green Algae Found

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.