Simone is in the studio with Benjamin Franklin and the American Heritage Festival organizer Larry Brasher getting the details on the upcoming event in Rocklin.

American Heritage Festival

Johnson-Springview Park

5480 5th St, Rocklin, CA

Sept. 13, 14

Fri 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Sat 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.