Citrus Heights Park Playground Set for Expansion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CITRUS HEIGHTS -- One of the playgrounds at Rusch Park in Citrus Heights is set for an expansion and should be ready to use in a matter of weeks.

"It's an exciting project at Rusch Park in Citrus Heights," Dave Mitchell, the district administrator for the Sunrise Recreation and Parks District, told FOX40.

Mitchell oversees parks in Citrus Heights, Antelope and Foothill Farms.

"We're replacing a playground from 1991 with a brand new playground," he said.

Mitchell says the renovation project is a $385,000 investment with funding from Citrus Heights, the park district and Republic Services -- a foundation he says supports the project.

"Our new expanded playground, which is twice as big as the footprint of our current playground, is very exciting for the community," Mitchell said.

The 15-acre park at Antelope Road and Auburn Boulevard is home to three playgrounds, a pool, a skatepark, and hosts several community events.

"In the next few months we're building four parks, we’re replacing three playgrounds, this being one of them, and we’re updating old tennis courts with renovations of tennis and pickleball," Mitchell said.

The new and improved playground will open to the public in November.