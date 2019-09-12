Football With The Record, September 12

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Martina is in the studio with The Record’s Nick Woodard talking about high school football.

Manteca (2-1) at Tracy (1-2): A pair of similar teams with opposite records face each other in a marquee matchup Friday night.

The game will pit Manteca quarterback Ryan Ward and Tracy quarterback Logan Fife, two of the area’s best quarterbacks, against each other in the last contest between the two seniors. Last season, Ward threw a pair of touchdowns as the Buffaloes beat Tracy 54-18.

Lodi (2-0) at Stagg (1-2): The Flames won three games during the entire 2018 season, and are already looking for win No. 3 this year. Junior Christian Zamora has led the way, running for 358 yards and five touchdowns so far this season.

To get there, they’ll have to beat a Stagg team that knocked off Lodi’s rival, Tokay, for the Delta Kings’ first win a week ago.

Week 2 Highlight: St. Mary’s High sophomore Jadyn Marshall had another big performance Friday, catching a pair of touchdown passes, running for a 58-yard score and returning a 95-yard punt return for a TD.

With Marshall leading the way, the Rams beat Central Catholic 42-7 to break a two-year losing streak to the Raiders.