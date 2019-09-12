Investigators Arrest Suspect They Say Intentionally Hit Man Crossing Sacramento Street

SACRAMENTO — Police arrested a suspect who they say intentionally hit a man crossing a downtown Sacramento street, leading to the man’s death.

Deante Whitaker, 26 (Mugshot from the Sacramento Police Department)

On Aug. 24, witnesses told investigators they saw a black Dodge Charger drive by North 16th Street and McCormack Avenue before it circled back around and hit 60-year-old George Kouklis as he crossed the street. The car drove away, leaving Kouklis with critical injuries.

He died days later in the hospital.

The Sacramento Police Department says witness interviews and surveillance footage led them to the driver, 26-year-old Deante Whitaker, who was arrested Wednesday.

Investigators learned there had been an argument between the two men before they say Whitaker intentionally hit Kouklis.

Now, Whitaker is in the Sacramento County Main Jail and faces homicide charges.

