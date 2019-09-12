Investigators Believe Two People are Behind String of Tool Thefts in Modesto

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO -- The Modesto Police Department is investigating a rash of tool thefts that have taken place over the last several months.

Investigators say the thefts involve at least two suspects in the same black truck that has been seen on surveillance cameras throughout the city.

Carl Jones, who owns Cutting Edge Lawn Care and Maintenance, said tools are instrumental in his small business. They’re also very expensive to replace, which he said he has had to do at least twice this year alone.

“Very frustrating, I don’t plan on spending tools like that or losing them just to spend money,” he told FOX40.

Jones said thieves stole a blower and a weed eater from him on two separate occasions. The most recent theft happened on Nolte Lane in June.

He believes the incidents may be related to the thieving duo caught on cameras throughout Modesto.

Sharon Bear, a spokeswoman with the Modesto Police Department, said investigators have been working to track down the thieves.

“They’re taking large pieces of equipment, like pressure washers and expensive drills and those kind of things, out of vehicles that are parked,” she explained.

She told FOX40 investigators so far know of five thefts that have occurred since June.

The Modesto Police Department says these thefts have been happening throughout the city and investigators believe that there could be many more than the five they know of.

Jones said he did not file police reports and replaced the tools himself.

As he continues to work hard to provide for his family, Jones advises the thieves to do the same.

“Get a job,” he said. “Quit taking hard-working people’s stuff.”

Investigators say if you know the suspects or have any information about these crimes, please contact the Modesto Police Department or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.