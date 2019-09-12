Midtown Sacramento ‘Pillowcase Rapist’ to be Released from Prison This Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- A violent serial rapist, known as the "Pillowcase Rapist" for his use of a pillowcase to muffle his victims' screams, will be released from prison this month.

It was an email "Marie", who chose to use an alias, received three months ago that would shatter the peace and safety she has felt most of her adult life.

“I was devastated,” she said. “I collapsed."

It said that Ronald Mark Feldmeier, now 67, would be released from prison on Sept. 21 and relocated back to midtown Sacramento.

Feldmeier victimized five women in midtown over a six-month span in 1984. A jury found him guilty of 29 counts of sex crimes.

It was the words from the presiding judge to Marie, who was 5 years old at the time, that would resonate within her ever since.

“She looked at me and said, ‘He will die in prison. I promise,'” Marie said. “I never thought the day would come that I would have to go through this."

He was sentenced to 67 years in prison and has served 32 of those years.

Feldmeier was eligible for release under the Elderly Parole Program, which requires that 25 years of a sentence be served.

Marie's mother was Feldmeier's girlfriend. The three lived together in midtown.

They were oblivious to the double life he led, breaking into homes and raping women once mother and daughter had gone to bed.

“He hid it so well," Marie said.

She said he was clean-cut, attractive and worked as an accountant.

It would later be her mother's testimony that proved to be instrumental in the case.

“My mom's testimony is the reason he got convicted because all five women backed out at the last minute out of fear,” Marie explained.

And there was much to be fearful of.

Marie was just 4 when Feldmeier began sexually abusing her.

"What I remember from the worst attack from him on me, he was at his place and it was so ... I would hate for any woman to go through that, let alone a little girl," she said.

She never told anyone.

“He threatened to kill my mom and my grandma, and so I never talked about it,” Marie said.

On Thursday, Marie decided she wanted to talk and tell everyone to be vigilant of their safety in light of the impending release of a man she considers pure evil.

“I hate him and I wish that he would die,” she told FOX40.