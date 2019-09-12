Police: Hundreds of Vehicles at Illegal Sideshows in Downtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — Officers responded to reports of illegal sideshows in downtown Sacramento Thursday night.

Sacramento Police Lt. Marnie Stigerts told FOX40 around 400 to 500 cars were near W and 8th streets before leaving the area and heading north. They had gathered at a parking lot under the interstate and dispersed before officers could get to the scene.

Most of the cars have left the area. Spot checking to see if the group pops up in another location — Captain Norm Leong (@NormLeong) September 13, 2019

The lieutenant says the illegal gathering may have taken place to honor actor Paul Walker, whose birthday was Sept. 12. Walker is best known for his role in the “The Fast and the Furious” franchise. He was killed in a fiery crash in November 2013.

Officers did stop some people for traffic and vehicle violations but no arrests were made.

No injuries have been reported.

Stigerts says officers will try to follow the group throughout the night.

This story is developing.

