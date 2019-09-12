Police Arrest Roseville Man Accused of Threatening His Neighbors

ROSEVILLE — A Roseville man was arrested after investigators say he threatened his neighbors.

Rob Baquera with the Roseville Police Department reports officers served a search warrant at Wen Jie Huang’s home on Southampton Street on Thursday.

Baquera says Huang’s neighbors had grown fearful of him as the result of a number of threatening interactions.

One neighbor said the 50-year-old had sent text messages about hurting anyone who went onto his front yard, according to Baquera.

He also sent the neighbor a photograph of a Glock handgun, along with gun magazines and bullets, which Baquera says police later seized for their investigation.

Huang was arrested and booked into the Placer County Jail.

