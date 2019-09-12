State of the Art Dental Technology

Join us for an evening of appetizers and wine as you ask the doctors all of your dental questions! Learn about state-of-the-art technology we have in our office that can change your life. There will be door prizes and raffles. The first 10 new patients to attend the Get-Together mentioning they saw us on FOX 40 will receive free “Bleaching for Life” teeth whitening.

More info:

Doctor Meet + Greet, Q & A, Technology Get-Together

Wednesday, Sept. 18th

6:30 pm

635 Mikkelsen Dr.

Auburn

Free to all, serving appetizers & wine

(530) 883-8746