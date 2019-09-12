Mae is in the kitchen with registered dietitian Karina Knight learning about ways to swap out peanuts and nuts in your diet.
Substitutes for People with Peanut Allergies
-
Krispy Kreme Releases Two New Reese’s Peanut Butter Filled Doughnuts
-
Hershey Sued Over ‘Misleading’ Packaging on White Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
-
Virginia Man Says He Found Dead Rodent Inside His Peanut Butter Jar
-
St. Louis Mom Makes Meals for Dozens of Hungry Children on School Days: ‘My Special Babies’
-
Hershey’s Is Giving Its Best Candy Bar a Makeover
-
-
Nestlé Toll House Rolls Out Edible Cookie Dough You Can Snack On Worry-Free
-
Pennsylvania School District Tells Parents to Pay Their Lunch Debt, or Their Kids Will Go Into Foster Care
-
Your Story: A Non-Verbal Sacramento Man Forges a Path to the Boston Marathon
-
‘Hobbs & Shaw’ Repeats at No. 1 Against Slew of Newcomers
-
Couple Accused of Shopping Spree After $120K Bank Error: ‘We Took Some Bad Legal Advice’
-
-
5 People Stabbed in Tallahassee, Suspect in Custody
-
Police: Utah Woman Made Shooting Threat Against Dentist’s Office Over Rescheduled Appointment
-
Officials Testing Lake Tahoe for Harmful Blue-Green Algal Bloom after Dog’s Death