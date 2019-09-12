SWAT Teams Raid Illegal Pot Operation at Building Co-Owned by Former Congressman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TURLOCK -- Former Congressman Jeff Denham is a part-owner in a limited liability company that was planning to sell a building now at the center of a massive illegal cannabis business.

On Wednesday, inside 680 D Street, the address of the warehouse and the name of the LLC, detectives found 4,000 pot plants, 100 pounds of processed marijuana, butane oil and firearms, along with small amounts of heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine.

Turlock's police chief described the pot operation as "sophisticated" with "substantial, financial backing."

On the door of 680 D Street was the name Gino Nardozzo and instructions to contact him for access. He is now one of five people facing charges for manufacturing a controlled substance, cultivation of marijuana and marijuana sales.

Relatives would not come to the door Thursday night in Atwater when FOX40 went to ask for their reaction to Nardozzo's arrest.

Sang Nguyen, Chris Pham, Andy Tran and Xioafeng Wang, all from Sacramento, are also behind bars.

Turlock City Attorney Doug White said applicants were set to have their first planning and development meeting with the city at the exact time police stormed in Wednesday. He also said someone with the operation called in to say they would not make it because they were being raided.