‘We Will Help You Succeed’: Organization Helps Students Find a Path to College

SACRAMENTO -- Alan Rowe has been part of the Grant Union High School community nearly his whole life but it wasn’t until his son was ready to graduate from Grant in 1988 that he was inspired to create his organization U-CAN.

“We will help you get into college. We will help you succeed. And we give them that hope that it’s not just a dream, but it becomes a reality,” Rowe said.

Thursday morning’s black college recruitment fair was just one stop on a tour of California, bringing representatives from historically black universities onto high school campuses to introduce students to their options after high school.

“Our statistics show that African-American students and Latino students are graduating at a lower rate than everybody else, going to college at a lower rate than everybody else,” Rowe told FOX40. “We want to give them an opportunity, which we have been doing for 30 years, to get those numbers reversed and give them that hope and give them that positive reinforcement that they can and they will go to a four-year college.”

And the program has proven very successful over the years.

Many students walk out of these college fairs with scholarship offers and college admissions on the spot.

“Students that I work with from this school are now doctors and lawyers and they’re making a huge difference,” Rowe said. “What better way to leave a legacy for the future than to give them education? Because with education, you have knowledge, with knowledge, you have power, and with power, we can change the world.”