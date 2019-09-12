Your Weekend, September 12

Posted 11:14 AM, September 12, 2019, by

Simone has a list of fun events to help you fill your weekend.

Breast Concert Ever
Cesar Chavez Plaza
Fri 5 p.m.-10 p.m.

Historic Folsom District Antique and Vintage Market
Historic Old Folsom
Sun 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Sacramento Jewish Food Faire
Congregation Beth Shalom
Sun 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Preservation Sacramento Historic Home Tour
Woodlake Park
Sun 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Make it a Night Pick:
Sac Open Studios Weekend One
Participating studios in Central Sacramento, South Sacramento, Rio Linda, Del Paso, and West Sacramento.
Sat & Sun 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
FOOD:Woodlake Tavern
Drink: Son of a Bean

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.