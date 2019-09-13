A Safe Place for Survivors of Domestic Violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEAVE's mission is to promote safe and healthy relationships and support survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence and sex trafficking. WEAVE provides 24/7 crisis intervention services for victims and school and community based education. Incorporated in 1978, WEAVE is Sacramento County’s oldest and most comprehensive provider of services for victims of domestic violence and sole Rape Crisis Center. For more information, go to www.WeaveInc.org

More info:

WEAVE, Inc.

1900 K Street #200

Sacramento

(916) 448-2321

WeaveInc.org

Facebook: @WeaveInc

Twitter: @WeaveInc