A Safe Place for Survivors of Domestic Violence

Posted 1:08 PM, September 13, 2019, by , Updated at 12:24PM, September 13, 2019


WEAVE's mission is to promote safe and healthy relationships and support survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence and sex trafficking. WEAVE provides 24/7 crisis intervention services for victims and school and community based education. Incorporated in 1978, WEAVE is Sacramento County’s oldest and most comprehensive provider of services for victims of domestic violence and sole Rape Crisis Center. For more information, go to www.WeaveInc.org

More info:
WEAVE, Inc.
1900 K Street #200
Sacramento
(916) 448-2321
WeaveInc.org
Facebook: @WeaveInc
Twitter: @WeaveInc

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.