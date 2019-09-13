California Senate Disrupted by Red Liquid Thrown from Gallery

SACRAMENTO — A woman has thrown red liquid from the public gallery of the California Senate, hitting several senators and delaying the final day of the legislative session.

The woman said something about “dead babies” after she threw the liquid on Friday. Authorities quickly cleared the Senate chambers.

Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins called the behavior “unacceptable.” She said in a news release that Capitol law enforcement officials had dealt with the situation.

Atkins issued a statement later Friday:

“California’s legislative process, as well as our doors, should remain open to all who wish to observe or speak out on a variety of issues, but we cannot allow anyone to endanger others. The behavior that occurred in the Senate Chamber is unacceptable and has been dealt with by Capitol law enforcement. We will continue to do the people’s important business.”

The incident comes as dozens of protesters have filled the Capitol to demonstrate against a bill that seeks to curb the fraudulent issuance of medical exemptions for vaccinations. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the bill into law earlier this week.

Sen. Richard Pan, who authored the legislation, also issued a statement: