Fitness for Mothers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FIT4MOM is the nation’s leading prenatal and postnatal fitness program, providing fitness classes and a network of moms to support every stage of motherhood. From pregnancy, through postpartum and beyond, our fitness and wellness programs help make moms strong in body, mind, and spirit.

As moms ourselves we understand that life is about finding balance and nurturing our minds and spirits as well as our bodies. By joining Our Village, you will not only enjoy fun and playful activities with your child, but will build a tight community of like minded moms to share advice, tips and most importantly laughter. Come find your village at Stockton.FIT4MOM.com. Your first class is always FREE!

More info:

FIT4MOM Stockton

3280 Bristol Ave

774-515-0634

Stockton.FIT4Mom.com

Facebook: @FIT4MOMStockton

Instagram: @FIT4MOMStockton