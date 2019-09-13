Lawsuit Blames Discount Store’s Popularity for Parking Lot Headaches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARMICHAEL -- A dental group in a Carmichael shopping mall has sued the Falling Prices store and its landlord for not dealing with parking headaches they say are caused by the discount store's popularity.

The Marconi Dental Group says it is losing patients after investing heavily into an expansion of its practice. That was before Falling Prices opened at the beginning of the year.

The dental group and a number of other small businesses in the shopping center say their customers can't find parking generating complaints and some lost customers.

The antique business next door to the discount store has gathered several hundred signatures on a petition asking for parking relief.

Many of the complaining businesses have no problems with the store's concept of lowering prices on its items each day of the week saying it's a unique business model -- they just believe it's in the wrong place.

"Just feels like the wrong location for them and the amount of business that they do," said Stacy Sparks, co-owner of the Twisted Scissors hair salon.

Sparks and other businesses say it's hard for new customers to come and give them a try if they can't find parking.

Parking lot traffic, accidents, abandoned shopping carts, and trash are also concerns.

A court response by lawyers for the store says they have lived up to lease agreements and deny any claims of damage.

The other shopping center tenants say meetings with the landlord have been fruitless.

A settlement conference among parties in the lawsuit has been scheduled in January.