Modesto Police Arrest Man for Violent Attack On Elderly Homeless Woman

Posted 2:11 PM, September 13, 2019, by , Updated at 02:10PM, September 13, 2019

MODESTO — The Modesto Police Department has arrested a 21-year-old man for a brutal attack that left an elderly homeless woman severely injured.

Around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, the 62-year-old woman walking on Yosemite Boulevard near Empire Avenue in a business complex when she was attacked by the suspect now identified as Alexander Knab.

Police said Knab brutally attacked the woman without warning and left her in a pool of blood and unconscious.

When he left the scene, he took the woman’s backpack and her walker.

Around 8:30 a.m. a passerby saw the victim – who was now awake – and called authorities.

She was treated for her injuries at a local hospital.

Police were able to identify Knab as the suspect through footage from a surveillance camera.

He was later spotted and arrested at the transit center in downtown Modesto.

Knab is being charged with attempted murder, robbery and violation of parole.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.