Modesto Police Arrest Man for Violent Attack On Elderly Homeless Woman

MODESTO — The Modesto Police Department has arrested a 21-year-old man for a brutal attack that left an elderly homeless woman severely injured.

Around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, the 62-year-old woman walking on Yosemite Boulevard near Empire Avenue in a business complex when she was attacked by the suspect now identified as Alexander Knab.

Police said Knab brutally attacked the woman without warning and left her in a pool of blood and unconscious.

When he left the scene, he took the woman’s backpack and her walker.

Around 8:30 a.m. a passerby saw the victim – who was now awake – and called authorities.

She was treated for her injuries at a local hospital.

Police were able to identify Knab as the suspect through footage from a surveillance camera.

He was later spotted and arrested at the transit center in downtown Modesto.

Knab is being charged with attempted murder, robbery and violation of parole.