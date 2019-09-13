Modesto Recovery Center Fighting to Reopen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO -- A Modesto rehab clinic has been shut down by the state and employees are fighting to reopen.

“It is wickedly painful and I am absolutely stunned by the actions of the department,” New Hope Recovery Center Administrator Gene Radino said.

Radino told FOX40 the Department of Health Care Services slapped New Hope with citations due to missed detoxification checks.

A department spokeswoman said New Hope was shut down on July 25.

Shawna Phillips, a residential case manager at the center, says an internal audit paints a different picture.

“We show that they’re not even correct, so a lot of their findings were not even factual," Phillips said.

Radino says his facility offers the only medically supervised residential detox center within 80 miles and the day they were shut down, people coping with pain medication, drug, and alcohol addictions were told they could not get help there.

"Why would they wanna just destroy a resource that’s been here for 30 years? I have no history of being non-compliant with the state," Radino said.

New Hope can appeal the matter, according to the state. Radino says he's already appealed a number of times.

As the center remains closed, about a dozen employees are now laid off and those who are left say they're forced to turn people away.

"Was getting calls of people not being in safe places, not knowing what to do," Phillips said. "And it was hard to not be able to help them."