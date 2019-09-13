Neiman Marcus Has a $7,100 Hot Dog Couch if That’s Something You’re Interested In

Posted 5:34 PM, September 13, 2019, by , Updated at 05:33PM, September 13, 2019

The Seletti "Hot Dog" sofa as it appears on the Neiman Marcus website

If sitting on a giant hot dog has been a lifelong dream of yours, then Neiman Marcus has the couch for you.

The luxury department store’s website lists the 6-foot sofa, manufactured in Italy by Seletti, for $7,100 — plus $295 for shipping.

The couch comes with hot dog, cucumber and tomato pillows. It’s the perfect place to park your buns and ketchup on your favorite shows.

Seletti also makes a burger chair for $5,000.

Neiman Marcus says the couch will ship no later than Dec. 9, making it a fantastic holiday gift for the person who has everything — except a hot dog couch.

