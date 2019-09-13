PG&E to Pay $11 Billion to Resolve Insurance Claims Related to 2017, 2018 Wildfires

SACRAMENTO — Pacific Gas and Electric Company has agreed to pay $11 billion to resolve claims related to the Northern California wildfires in 2017 and the 2018 Camp Fire.

The company said in a statement Friday the tentative agreement covers 85% of the insurance claims.

A group of insurers said in a separate statement the settlement is well below the $20 billion the insurance companies had sought in bankruptcy court.

This is PG&E’s second major settlement of wildfire claims.

Back in June, the corporation reached a $1 billion settlement with 18 local government entities for their claims related to wildfires in 2015, 2017 and 2018.

PG&E CEO and President Bill Johnson said the following in a written statement:

“Today’s settlement is another step in doing what’s right for the communities, businesses, and individuals affected by the devastating wildfires. As we work to resolve the remaining claims of those who’ve suffered, we are also focused on safely and reliably delivering energy to our customers, improving our systems and infrastructure, and continuing to support California’s clean energy goals. We are committed to becoming the utility our customers deserve.”

The claims are based on payments made by insurance companies to businesses and individuals with wildfire damage insurance coverage.

On Monday, PG&E released a plan to offer nearly $18 billion to victims, insurance companies and cities and public entities in California that battled fires sparked by electrical equipment.

The company sought bankruptcy protection in January because it said it could not afford an estimated $30 billion in damages.

Proceedings regarding the third and final major group of wildfire claims are still pending in court.

