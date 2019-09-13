Reports: Eddie Money, ‘Two Tickets to Paradise’ Singer, Dies at 70

SAN JOSE, CA – JANUARY 28: Musicians Jesse Money (L) and Eddie Money perform on stage during the iHeart80s Party 2017 at SAP Center on January 28, 2017 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Eddie Money, the singer known for such hits as “Two Tickets to Paradise” and “Take Me Home Tonight,” has died, according to multiple reports.

His death was announced through his family in a statement posted to Variety.

In August, Money revealed that he had stage 4 esophageal cancer and said his fate was in God’s hands.

The 70-year-old whose real name is Edward Mahoney learned that the disease had spread to his liver and lymph nodes.

Money’s comments appeared in a video released from his AXS TV reality series “Real Money.” The full episode aired Sept. 12.

In the video, Money said he discovered he had cancer after what he thought was a routine checkup.

Money said it hit him “really, really hard.”

He’s had numerous health problems recently including heart valve surgery earlier this year and pneumonia after the procedure, leading to his cancellation of a planned summer tour.

