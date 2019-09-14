11 People, Including 7 Juveniles, Arrested after Fight at Bear Creek High School Football Game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- Friday night lights turned to Friday night fights as fists flew at the Bear Creek and Lincoln varsity football game.

"Friday night football should be a family event. You know, it should be for the kids. They practice hard, they want to play. They play their hearts out and the focus should be on the game, not our safety as to whats going on around us," parent Sara Maynard said. "It's disheartening to know this happened. You can't even go and enjoy a night out and watch your child play."

Maynard was at the game with her family, cheering on her son who plays for Bear Creek.

"The first fight broke out early in the first quarter. They were on an injury timeout and there was fighting near the entrance to the field and the cops, they handled it quickly," Maynard said.

The game continued; Lincoln beat Bear Creek 48-0.

After the game is when chaos broke out. Cellphone video shows multiple people fighting in the parking lot.

"I've never been through anything like that and ... It, it was very scary. I have three kids and they were all very nervous and just safety was our number one concern, getting out," Maynard said.

Stockton police rushed to the school to help break up the fights.

"It was a wall of officers. The street was lined with cop cars, one after another," Maynard said. "It was just lights everywhere."

Officers arrested 11 people, including seven juveniles.

Stockton Police Department spokeswoman Rosie Calderon confirms no weapons were involved and no one was seriously injured.

"Most families and most students enjoy the Friday night football games so it's unfortunate that something like that had to happen," Calderon said. "But, thankfully no body was hurt and the people involved were arrested and everyone went home safely."

Police also said they have no indication that this fight at Bear Creek is related to any of the other school fights at Stockton Unified schools in the last few weeks.

The Lodi Unified School District told FOX40 they will be reviewing their security plans for all sporting events going forward.