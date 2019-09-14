Dixon Parents Outraged after City Cancels Basketball League for Middle School Children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DIXON -- Parents are outraged in Dixon after the city announced it won’t host its yearly basketball league for middle schoolers.

These parents say they depended on the league to teach their kids sportsmanship since the local charter school does not offer sports and the public middle school has limited space on its teams.

A chance to play basketball is a slam dunk for Chris Haskins’ 12-year-old son.

“He does suffer from ADHD. This has been a great outlet. He enjoys the sport, learned the sport and that affects him off the court and in everyday life,” Haskins explained.

But, this year, he doesn’t even have a shot at playing.

Friday, the City of Dixon announced on Facebook that it won’t have leagues for kids in fifth through eighth grade.

The gyms where the rec league usually plays at the Old Dixon High School are under construction.

“My first thought was 'here we go again.' Because this was an issue that was brought up last year," Haskins said.

The city also cancelled the league for seventh and eighth graders last year due to construction.

“There could have been a lot of work done and brainstorming that could have avoided this problem if they looked at this issue when they first knew about it months before," Haskins said.

Haskins and several other parents are urging the city to consider hosting games in basketball courts at local schools so that their kids can play.

FOX40 reached out to the city for a comment, but its offices are closed over the weekend.

In its Facebook post, the city writes,

“Thank you for your interest in being part of this great program and understanding the unfortunate circumstances we face this year.”

But, Haskins is calling foul on this decision.

“We are already in a situation, especially in a small town, where we’re fighting to provide resources for these kids," she explained. "So when you take something like this away it can be very detrimental to their development.”

Haskins is considering driving his son to a nearby town to participate in their league, but he knows that isn’t an option for all parents.