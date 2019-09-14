Elk Grove Police Pursuit Ends with Patrol Car Catching Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELK GROVE -- A police chase in Elk Grove ended with the suspect's apprehension and a patrol car catching fire in an open field.

Around 6 p.m. Saturday, officers tried to pull over a man driving a stolen car in the area of Bond Road and East Stockton Boulevard.

In an attempt to escape, the suspect, now identified as 34-year-old Gonzalo Rodriguez, hit two patrol cars.

He then lead officers on a chase. The suspect was involved in a minor collision with a car near Cosumnes River Boulevard and I-5 and continued to drive into an open field.

The patrol car that followed the suspect into the field caught fire due to the dry grass.

Rodriguez was eventually apprehended with the help of a police K9. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment and will be booked into jail.

He faces multiple charges including: motor vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon, felony evading, hit and run, resisting arrest and violation of probation.