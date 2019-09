AUBURN — A 20-year-old man has been arrested for DUI after driving a car over an embankment on Yankee Jim’s Road Saturday afternoon.

Auburn CHP said the five other passengers, who were not wearing seatbelts, were ejected from the vehicle as it tumbled 300 feet down the embankment.

They all suffered major injuries and were transported to nearby hospitals .

