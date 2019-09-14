One Dead, 5 Injured after Hit-and-Run Collision Involving Two Boats in San Joaquin County

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — The United States Coast Guard has confirmed one death after a boat collision.

Saturday evening, two boats were involved in a hit-and-run collision in the Delta near Ski Beach.

According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect boat was gone before authorities arrived.

There were six people on the boat that was struck. One person was killed; five others are at the hospital receiving treatment.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 209-468-4400.

We are currently investigating a hit and run boating collision that occurred near ski beach in the San Joaquin Delta. 5 individuals are being treated at a local hospital and a sixth victim was found deceased on scene. pic.twitter.com/DaYWkpW4qZ — San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office (@SJSheriff) September 15, 2019