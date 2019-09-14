One Dead, 5 Injured after Boats Collide in San Joaquin Delta

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — The United States Coast Guard has confirmed one death after a boat collision.

Saturday evening, two boats were involved in a collision in the Delta near Ski Beach.

The crash was initially reported as a hit and run, but the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office clarified the following morning that the other boat remained in contact with authorities and had gone to get medical attention.

One person, later identified as 24-year-old Kelly Blake, was killed. Five others were taken to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office is investigating what led to the crash.

