Two People Burned in Sacramento House Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Two people were injured during a destructive house fire Saturday morning on Jamestown Drive in Sacramento.

Ring surveillance video shows Marlon Catchings frantically knocking on his neighbors front door with his newborn in one arm and his toddler in the other.

"I’ve got my 2-year-old son in my hands and I’m saying 'you need to get out - there’s a really big fire right next to your house,'” Catchings said.

Catchings said he was at home with his family Saturday morning - when he heard what sounded like fireworks going off at a neighboring home.

“I stepped outside and the first thing we saw were the flames,” Catchings said.

Sacramento Fire Captain Keith Wade confirms crews responded to the single-family home just after 9 a.m.

"They had heavy fire in the front of the home and some people had self evacuated," Wade said.

Wade told FOX40 Three people were home when the fire started.

He said two of those people went back into the home to save a pet parrot - but both received burns in the process.

“After they made their way outside they had to reenter the home to retrieve the parrot but they had to abandon that because conditions worsened," Wade said.

Catchings can be seen on video picking up a garden hose to keep the flames from spreading.

Something neighbors said -- along with the help from Sacramento fire crews -- may have saved several other homes from catching fire.

“It’s a fight or flight, you go in when you can and you have to know when to retreat back," Catchings said.

Officials said the fire is still under investigation but they say it may have been caused by a candle or incense.