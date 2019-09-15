Deputies Search for Shooter after 2 Injured on Arden Way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Deputies are in the Arden-Arcade area at the scene of a shooting.

Sgt. Tess Deterding with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office reports a call came in around 8:15 p.m. Sunday about two people who had been injured in a shooting on Arden Way near Bell Street.

One of the victims had been shot but Deterding could not say what led to the other victim's injuries. Both were hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The sheriff's office says the shooter is a man in his 20s who drove away after the gunfire.

This story is developing.

38.595831 -121.410505