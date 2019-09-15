Hobo Johnson Performs at Dimple Records During Local Staple’s Final Weeks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- A long line of fans waited outside Dimple Records on Arden Way Sunday, taking in the last few weeks of the Sacramento staple.

Hobo Johnson and The Lovemakers made an appearance for one last performance before the iconic store closes its doors.

“We’re kind of in the last stages of the wind-down of the liquidation and the sale, it started June 19th,” said Andrew Radakovitz, the treasurer at Dimple Records.

Radakovitz’s parents, who own the business, announced back in June they were closing all seven area locations.

“We’ve been in this community for, gosh, decades. ’74 is when my parents first started and I’ve been raised in that retail environment,” he told FOX40.

Radakovitz said while Dimple Records will be a thing of the past, he is opening a new, independent business in Folsom called The Cave. He said it will have a soft opening in October, with a full opening the following month.

“It is not Dimple Records at all. It’s not tied to Dimple Records. It’s called The Cave, buy-sell-trade. And a lot of different ideas that I'm going to be doing there. I'm going to be selling collectibles,” he explained.

In the meantime, Radakovitz celebrated the legacy of his parents’ business along with Sacramento-native Hobo Johnson and his band, The Lovemakers, for the release of his new album, “The Fall of Hobo Johnson.”

“Now that they are gone, I’ve been thinking about, like, where am I going to pick stuff up from? So, there’s like a huge void now, which is really sad,” Hobo Johnson said.

Radakovitz said there are still six Dimple Records locations open but they will consolidate in the next few days. He said the final days of Dimple Records could happen by the end of the month into October.