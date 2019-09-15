Modesto Police: Girl Found after Mother, Grandmother Take Her from Legal Guardians

MODESTO — Modesto detectives say they have found a child who was abducted by her mother and grandmother Saturday without permission from the girl’s legal guardians.

The Modesto Police Department reports 4-year-old Aniyah Lewis lives with her paternal grandparents and was taken during a child custody visit around 3 p.m.

Detectives asked the public to look out for Lewis’ mother, Aspen Vanloon, and grandmother, Dawn Patteson, as well as a gray Jeep Liberty.

By Sunday afternoon, the police department says Lewis had been found in Oakdale and was safe.

Vanloon and Patteson were taking into custody.