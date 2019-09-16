7,700 Local Kaiser Permanente Workers to Join Nationwide Strike

SACRAMENTO — Kaiser Permanente workers are planning a week-long strike next month in what they say may be the country’s largest strike since 1997.

More than 80,000 health care union workers across the country, including 7,700 in Sacramento, will strike beginning Oct. 14. They will gather at Kaiser hospitals and facilities in California, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C.

The strike comes as contract negotiations between the union and Kaiser reach a stalemate. Union workers sent out a release Monday saying they are calling for a new national agreement that would address the following:

Restore a true worker-management partnership.

Ensure safe staffing and compassionate use of technology.

Build the workforce of the future to deal with major projected shortages of licensed and accredited staff in the coming years.

Protect middle-class jobs with wages and benefits that can support families.

Kaiser said it currently offers highly competitive salaries but is still committed to reaching an agreement with the union.