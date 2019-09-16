Amtrak Train Hits Vehicle Outside of Davis, Killing Driver

Posted 4:00 PM, September 16, 2019, by , Updated at 04:02PM, September 16, 2019

DAVIS — One person died Monday just outside of Davis when an Amtrak train headed to San Jose struck a car.

Amtrak reports a Capitol Corridor train with around 99 passengers and crew members on board was nearing Davis around 12:26 p.m. after leaving Sacramento. At County Road 32A and County Road 105, the train hit a vehicle “obstructing the tracks,” according to Amtrak.

The driver of the vehicle died at the scene, according to the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office.

Amtrak says no one on the train was injured.

Investigators with Amtrak Police and the California Highway Patrol will help the sheriff’s office determine what led to the crash.

The train was delayed by roughly 30 minutes and the sheriff’s office says County Road 32A has been closed in the both directions in the area of the crash scene.

As a result of the deadly crash, several Capitol Corridor trains were delayed or canceled.

This story is developing.

Google Map for coordinates 38.557977 by -121.675601.

Amtrak Train Crash

