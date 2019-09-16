Assistant Coach Accused of Asking Escalon High School Student for Nude Photos

Posted 8:39 PM, September 16, 2019, by

Victor Perez Carillo, 26 (Photo by the Escalon Police Department)

ESCALON — An assistant football coach at Escalon High School was arrested Monday after allegedly asking a student for nude photographs.

The Escalon Police Department says a parent found out the high school’s assistant football coach, Victor Perez Carillo, had been contacting her 15-year-old daughter on Snapchat.

According to police, 26-year-old Carillo asked the teenager to send him nude pictures. He had also arranged to meet with her after school.

He was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail and faces charges of solicitation of child pornography and arranging to meet with a minor for lewd purposes.

