Go
Search
Replay:
Studio40 Live
FOX40 TV Schedule
Autos
Search
Contact Us
FOX40
Menu
News
Morning
Sports
Traffic
Seen on FOX40
Studio40 Live
Events
Weather
72°
72°
Low
54°
High
77°
Tue
59°
80°
Wed
56°
78°
Thu
55°
81°
See complete forecast
Severe weather alert
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
Posted 1:49 PM, September 16, 2019, by
Studio40 Live Staff
,
Updated at 12:32PM, September 16, 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Reddit
Pocket
Email
SMS
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
More info:
TMZ Live
Watch on FOX40 at 4pm
TMZ.com
EXPOSED: Listen to the Full Podcast
FOX40 digs deeper into some of California’s most infamous murder cases in our podcast, EXPOSED.
Popular
Two Arrested after Kidnapped Sacramento Woman Found in Ukiah
This is the California Prison Where Felicity Huffman Wants to Spend Her 14-Day Sentence
One Dead, At Least 5 Injured after Boats Collide in San Joaquin Delta
Marine Seen Plowing into Brawling High School Students in Stockton
Latest News
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
Weekend Catch Up
Game Day Fashion
Salt, Fat, Acid & Heat Workshop
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
Studio40 LIVE
Repurposing Items into Home Decor
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with Daily Mail TV
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with Daily Mail TV
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with Daily Mail TV
×
Email Alerts
Notice
: you are using an outdated browser.
Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser
. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience,
please upgrade your browser
.
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.