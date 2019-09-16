CHP Investigates 2 Deadly Weekend Hit-and-Runs in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY — Two pedestrians died over the weekend in Sacramento County and the California Highway Patrol is looking for the drivers who hit them.

The CHP reports the first deadly crash happened Saturday just before 8 p.m. on Florin Road just east of Highway 99. The female pedestrian who was hit died at the scene.

Just after 6 a.m. the following day, a male pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on southbound Highway 99 just north of Grantline Road. He was also pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders.

Both vehicles drove away, leaving the pedestrians behind.

The CHP did not provide any details about the drivers or their vehicles.

The victims’ identities will be reported by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office once next of kin is contacted.