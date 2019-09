LATHROP — Around 300 people were evacuated from a business park in Lathrop after a reported bomb threat, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities tweeted about the threat off South Harlan Road shortly after 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Bomb threat, approximately 300 people evacuated from the Lathrop business park. No further info at this time. Please look at our FB for updates. Media inquiries meet at the Lathrop Taco Bell pic.twitter.com/Ejw0nTCwwM — San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office (@SJSheriff) September 16, 2019

No other details were immediately made available.

This is a developing story.