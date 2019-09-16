Investigators Believe Robber With Fake Beard Hit Three Area Banks in Two Hours

Posted 8:21 PM, September 16, 2019, by

Surveillance cameras captured the robber in each of the locations. (From left to right, photos by the Modesto Police Department, Ripon Police Department and City of Manteca) 

Authorities in San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties reported a string of bank robberies Monday and it appears one suspect is responsible.

The robber’s older, black Dodge Neon sedan. CLICK TO VIEW LARGER (Photos by the Modesto Police Department)

The first robbery happened at a Bank of Stockton location on Dale Road in Modesto Monday morning around 10:40.

Less than an hour later in Ripon, the Oak Valley Community Bank on North Wilma Avenue reported a robbery.

Around 12:20 p.m., it appears the same suspect targeted a Bank of Stockton branch in Manteca on North Main Street.

Authorities are looking for a man who was caught in surveillance footage wearing what appears to be a fake beard and a motorcycle helmet, and in two of the robberies he was seen wearing red and black gloves.

He was seen leaving in an older, black Dodge Neon sedan.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.