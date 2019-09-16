Investigators Believe Robber With Fake Beard Hit Three Area Banks in Two Hours

Authorities in San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties reported a string of bank robberies Monday and it appears one suspect is responsible.

The first robbery happened at a Bank of Stockton location on Dale Road in Modesto Monday morning around 10:40.

Less than an hour later in Ripon, the Oak Valley Community Bank on North Wilma Avenue reported a robbery.

Around 12:20 p.m., it appears the same suspect targeted a Bank of Stockton branch in Manteca on North Main Street.

Authorities are looking for a man who was caught in surveillance footage wearing what appears to be a fake beard and a motorcycle helmet, and in two of the robberies he was seen wearing red and black gloves.

He was seen leaving in an older, black Dodge Neon sedan.