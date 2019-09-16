Man Struck by Hit-and-Run Driver Outside Modesto Bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO -- A Stockton man is now in serious condition after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver outside a Modesto bar Saturday night.

Friends say Jonah Johnson was at the Tiki Lounge on McHenry Avenue to celebrate Pride. The gathering of friends quickly turned to terror.

“It was an accident. It was an accident,” friend Mike Craven said. “Just turn yourself in and get this man some justice.”

Craven was not with Johnson when the 27-year-old was severely injured but he says he has spoken to the man who was.

“And his friend heard a big thump, and he turned around and saw Jonah in the air,” Craven said.

Craven says as Johnson walked across the street, a driver hit him then sped away.

“And when he was crossing the street he was struck by a vehicle,” Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear said. "The vehicle didn’t stop.”

Investigators say they don’t have much information at this time but they do believe the vehicle involved was a mid-2000s, full-size, red truck.

Craven says, fortunately, Johnson had friends around him who called 911 and worked to save his life.

Johnson is expected to survive but his pain isn’t over.

“He’s in a lot of pain today, he has a fever right now,” Craven said. “We don’t know much more than that, he’s still in ICU.”

If you have any information about this hit-and-run accident, please contact the Modesto Police Department.