Police: High-Speed Chase Ends in Officer-Involved Shooting in Yuba City

YUBA CITY — Police say a high-speed chase that began in Roseville ended in an officer-involved shooting Monday in Yuba City.

Officers in Roseville responded to a reported hit-and-run crash near Sunrise Avenue. Officials say police tried to stop the vehicle near Sunrise Avenue and Eureka Road, where the chase began.

The vehicle rammed police cars several times during the chase, investigators said.

Police say the suspect was speeding at over 100 miles-per-hour at certain points during the chase.

Officers finally stopped the vehicle in Yuba City when an officer opened fire.

The suspect was taken to a hospital. Officials did not say what his condition was.

No officers were hurt.

This is a developing story.