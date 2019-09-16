Region Catches Glimpse of Fall Amid Summer Rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On a mid-September day, the skies over Placer County seemed to be playing with residents, forcing them to rethink what a late summer day looks like -- and sounds like.

Frequent thunder put an exclamation point on the pounding rain as the water rushed along the pavement in Colfax and Meadow Vista, giving colonies of bubbles a quick trip to the storm drain.

For some, it was just another day at the lake.

Clearly, not everybody was ready. There were very few people dressed for the rain -- and many running from it.

But Kathy Duncan was in no hurry as she loaded bags of books into her truck from the Humane Society bookstore in Auburn.

“This feels wonderful to me, this feels wonderful,” Duncan told FOX40. “Our little town needs it. California needs it.”

Joey Lemere of Gold Miner Pest Control was covering up his equipment as the rain intensified.

“You know, it’s going to be, what, 80 degrees tomorrow and then back down to 50% (chance) of rain,” he said.

FOX40 asked him about his predictions for the year ahead.

“It’s going to be like last year. It’s going to be a lot of rain, a lot of rain. It was like this last year too, around this time,” he responded.

After the rain made a hasty exit from Auburn, the sun was quickly reinstated and steam rose up from the pavement. The people of Auburn were rewarded with a vivid rainbow, appropriately placed along Bowman Road.

“Mother nature has her own way,” said Auburn resident Laura Daly. “We don’t have a say.”

Auburn received .81 inches of rain Monday. Colfax got .78 inches.