Sac State Mistakenly Invites Thousands on Waitlist to Admitted Student Day

SACRAMENTO -- An admissions error at Sacramento State has meant more students are now on campus than originally planned.

According to some students, the campus itself has felt more crowded recently.

“So, there is an increase, I feel like, on foot traffic on campus. There’s a lot more bodies here,” one student told FOX40.

Some students wonder if it’s because of a mistake made by campus admissions.

According to The State Hornet, back in March, 3,500 people on the university’s waitlist were accidentally invited to attend Admitted Student Day.

Of the 3,500, 500 accepted and the school decided not to take back the erroneous offer.

“I know every semester, Sac State is quite impacted in terms of the students that are trying to get classes,” said student Oscar Velez. “Maybe some students have experienced that. Me personally, it hasn’t affected me."

A senior studying elementary education told FOX40 her classes have actually had less students in them overall -- and that’s all she really cares about.

“A couple of my classes had a bunch of new students access it and they weren’t on the roster," Hailey said. "So, just little things like that they've done. But I haven't really seen anything too overwhelming or anything like that.”

FOX40 contacted Sacramento State multiple times Monday for an interview or statement about the accidental admissions, but they were unable to provide either.